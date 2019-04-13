DUBLIN, Ga. — An organization in Dublin says gang violence is affecting too many young men in the city. Now, they're looking to hold a conference to empower young men in their community.

Evette Moore-Woodruff, a counselor and owner of C&E Youth Services, said she's witnessed gang recruitment firsthand.

"When I asked the young kids what was going on, they don't tell you, but you can look through what's going on," Moore-Woodruff said.

Bothered by the violence and looking to offer positive male role models, C&E and other community partners will offer the first Male Youth Summit in Dublin on Saturday at the Moore Street School.

Moore-Woodruff said too many of the youth in Dublin do not see positive role models and fall into violent activity.

"If you see somebody that looks like you, who has risen above all the negativity then that hits home," Moore-Woodruff said. "That gives you a physical, living role model to model after versus looking at something on a television screen."

Captain Ronnie Holmes of Dublin Police said gang violence is not out of control in the Dublin, but definitely affects the young men of the city. He and other officers do their best to reach them before gangs and other illegal activities can get a hold of them.

"We try to get them early and involved in positive activities and try to reach out to them and mentor the ones that want to be mentored," Holmes said.

Moore-Woodruff applied for and earned a $1,000 Community Development Block Grant to make the summit possible. Saturday's summit will offer six workshops all taught by successful men in the community. They'll target subjects like peer pressure, substance abuse, and avoiding fast money schemes.

Attendants will also receive a free catered breakfast and lunch, door prizes like a Playstation 4 and entertainment. It's open to kids ages eight to 19.

Moore-Woodruff said all many of these kids need is someone who can point them to the right path.

"I see a lot of great, great young men who just need some direction," she said.

Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m.