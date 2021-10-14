Dublin police chief retiring in May 2022 after 6 years as chief

The city council will appoint a new chief when he leaves

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman told 13WMAZ Thursday morning that he is planning to retire in 2022.

Chatman says he will be retiring in May. He’s been chief since Jan. 2016.

Chatman says he's been thinking about retiring for some time, and he thinks he has carried the city to a higher height.

Once he retires, he plans on continuing to pastor and running his polygraph business, but he won't be hanging up his hat in law enforcement just yet. He's keeping his future plans under wraps for now.

The city council will appoint a new chief when he leaves, according to Chatman.