Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman reflects on years of law enforcement service ahead of retirement

DUBLIN, Ga. — For Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman, it's all about accountability and doing what's right. He announced he will be retiring after serving the citizens of Dublin for more than five years.

"Treat everybody the same -- that's one of the things that I'm really proud of. I don't allow these officers to mistreat nobody -- not saying that they would, but they know where I come from with that. We are not going to do that here."

After starting his career in East Dublin and then becoming the first Black detective in the Dublin Police Department, Chatman worked for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for 20+ years.

"The integrity that we are trained under and to also represent is second to none -- it's the best training you can get," said Chatman.

Chatman said his time at the GBI shaped him as a leader. He came back as Dublin's assistant chief in 2014, and became chief two years later.

"One of the first things I did when I got here, I partnered with the DA's office and they sponsored the bodycam. They were the first one to sponsor that. We were able to issue out bodycams to our police officers," said Chatman.

Chatman said that's been a game-changer, as gun violence continues to be a problem.

"Got to be evolving, using our camera system, using our patrol as much as we can. We are very short like everybody else," says Chatman.

Chatman said he wants the next chief to improve on his initiatives.

"As well as somebody who can take it and build upon it to make it better, tweak it, make it better -- that's what I want to see, because the citizens deserve that," said Chatman.