Dublin Police Department is temporarily closing its office building

They cite unsafe conditions as the reason for the closing

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin Police Department announced Saturday that they would be closing their office building immediately.

According to a release on the department's Facebook page, "we had to take this decision as a precaution to keep our men and women safe due to unforeseen circumstances."

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said the department is taking extra precautions because of fears of officers being exposure to COVID-19.

It is unconfirmed if any officers in the Dublin Police Department have COVID-19.

Chatman says that they are hoping to be back open on Monday.

Traffic fines, Accident/Incident reports and all other inquiries can be handled by calling their office at (478) 227-5023 between 8 a.m. and midnight.