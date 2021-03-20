Between cold weather and the circumstances, the missing child report triggered an early morning search.

DUBLIN, Ga. — 8:30 a.m. Update: Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says they are awaiting testing from the GBI Crime Lab on some substances found in the father's car, but for now, they've allowed him to go home.

7:36 a.m. Update: Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says they've safely located a missing two year old and are questioning his father.

Chief Tim Chatman says they are investigating the possibility 29 year old Malcolm Troupe was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He says Troupe thought he'd dropped his son off at a nephew's apartment when he'd actually left him with a different relative at another location.

The child is unharmed.

Original Story:

People with several law enforcement agencies and emergency crews are looking for a missing two-year old boy in Dublin.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says they want to find Micah Troupe.

Chatman says Micah's father told them he dropped the child off with a nephew at an apartment at the Jones Village complex around one o'clock Saturday morning.

When the dad went back to the apartment, his nephew says he never saw the child.

Chatman says they are concerned because of the cold temperatures overnight, and the child may be in danger.

He says they are in the process of bringing in dogs and a helicopter to help out with the search.

They are also working to get an Amber Alert released throughout the state.

If you have any information that could help locate 2 year old Micah Troupe, call Dublin Police at (478) 277-5023 or 9-1-1.