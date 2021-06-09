x
Dublin Police investigating fatal shooting at mobile home park

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on N. Franklin Street
DUBLIN, Ga. — Police in Dublin are looking for leads after a man was shot to death over the weekend.

According to DPD Capt. Stacey Stapp, police responded to a call for a wreck at Eagles Mobile Home Park (formerly known as Ridgewood Mobile Estates) around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When they got to the scene, they found 47-year-old Larry Harden Jr. with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. They have not identified any suspects or made an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.

