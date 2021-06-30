Dublin Police looking for man after his wife found dead at their home

Officers were sent to the home on Penn Street for welfare check. There they saw a woman's body on the kitchen floor

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin police are looking for a man after his wife was found dead in their home Wednesday.

According to Police Chief Tim Chatman, officers were sent to a home in the 200-block of Penn Street for a welfare check around 9 a.m.

They looked through the window and saw the body of Tiffany Whitaker on the kitchen floor.

They are now looking for her husband, Ben Whitaker, as a person of interest in the case.

Chatman says Whitaker’s truck was found in the woods in Wilkinson County.

He says there are no further details to release now, and he could not say how Tiffany died.

If you have any information, you can call the Dublin Police Department at (478) 277-5023.