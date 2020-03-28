DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin police are looking for the man who allegedly shot and killed another man overnight.

Police Chief Tim Chatman says it happened around midnight at an apartment at the corner of Franklin and Mary streets.

Chatham says suspect Nick Collins came to the apartment "in a rage" and got into an argument with a woman there.

When the woman's father, Larvondrick Wright, walked into the room, Chatman said, Collins shot him.

Chatman says they have a murder warrant for Collins’ arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anybody with information on the case can call Dublin police at (478) 277-5023.

Dublin PD

