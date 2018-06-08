Organizers in Dublin are preparing for the city’s 3rd Annual National Night Out and they say there will be plenty of giveaways for kids.

The mission of the event is simple: to make sure the community has a better relationship with law enforcement and for kids to know the police are on their side.

Veatrice Rosier has been living in Laurens County for 57 years and she says lately she's seen some problems in her once quiet community.

“In the last few years than has been more crime than usual,” she said.

Earlier this year, Police Chief Tim Chatman said the city saw a wave of crime that included auto break-ins and other gang-related crimes. That worries Rosier.

RELATED: Dublin neighborhood sees spike in crime

But Chatman says the crime rate has slowed since the start of the year and he credits new policing techniques, like focusing on neighborhoods where most of the crimes happened and help from the federal government in getting offenders behind bars.

RELATED: Dublin police, FBI arrest 7 people on federal charges

“We can see it going down. We see a different attitude when it comes to committing crimes because we have changed the game,” said Chatman.

Another reason Chatman says crime is going down is the work of community leaders, like Rosier, who is helping organize events like National Night Out.

She says they plan on giving away at least 800 backpacks stuffed with school supplies, school uniforms and free food for kids.

Chatman says the police will also be out to engage with the community.

“Solidifying the idea of community policing. It gives the community a different way of seeing the officers,” said Chatman.

Rosier says National Night Out is a chance for citizens to come together and help each other out.

“For people that have more than others… that’s what God intended for us to do, to help give back. He blesses us so we can bless others,” she said.

The event is free and open to the public, and you don’t have to live in Dublin to attend. It is completely fundraiser-driven, which means all the supplies and food being handed out came from someone who donated it.

Everything starts Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Oconee Gym off Wabash Street.

© 2018 WMAZ