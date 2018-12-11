A Dublin private school says they'll have deputies on campus all week after an alleged gun threat.

Headmaster Steve Couey at Trinity Christian School says last week someone found a drawing on a bathroom wall that showed a gun and warned people to be prepared for Wednesday, November 14.

He said they're checking surveillance videos to try to find out who did it.

Couey says Laurens County deputies will be on campus all and walking the hallways throughout the week.

But he also says rumors that they found a gun on campus are incorrect.

The headmaster also said he's met with the high school boys to talk about the serious law enforcement consequences from the alleged threat.

© 2018 WMAZ