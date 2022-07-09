Dublin family-owned restaurant reopens after being closed due to pandemic

Tumpie House dates back 20 years and its owners are ready to bring back some history and tradition.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Tumpie House, a steak and seafood restaurant, was named after Tumpie Clark who lived in the house before it became a restaurant.

Albert Clark and Tumpie lived in the house in the 1960's. Tumpie was a great cook, and the restaurant has a lot of her memorabilia up on the walls.

The restaurant closed 2 years ago, and Brandi Shay and her husband are taking over from the previous owner, Jimmy's brother.

"Unfortunately, things had to change for a little while," Shay said. "But the community has been waiting and they're ready, and keeping it in the family and passing it down. We're very excited to try again and get it going."

The walls are lined with Elvis posters, old photos, tools, and more items that showcase the rich history of the restaurant. Shay says Elvis was Tumpie's favorite singer.

"Everything you see around here here means something, it's not just put up there," she said.

Shay says customers come back for the great steak and other quality food items.

"People come here for something different, for a good tasting steak, seafood that goes well with it and some unique finds," she said.

She says the restaurant is very important to her, and she wants to make its previous owners proud.

"All we can hope for is another twenty years, to bring back what was originally here, keep it the quality just as good as Linda and Wayne had it, what the community expects and keep that tradition going," she said.

Her and her husband are eager to welcome the community back, and hope everyone will come out for a bite to eat.