DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is still investigating a Dublin school bus accident that sent more than a dozen high school soccer players to the hospital. The Laurens County community is still wrapping their heads around what happened.

Parents in Laurens County are thanking a higher power.

"Pretty much by the time we got home, I had just about heard about it," Brent Savage said.

After, Dublin City Schools says a bus carrying the high school girls soccer team overturned Thursday afternoon.

School officials say the girls were on their way to Washington County for a soccer competition. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the bus driver was heading northbound on Buckeye Road near Watermelon Road when he came up on a curve. That's when the bus traveled off of the roadway and the bus driver tried to steer back on the road to get the bus back on track.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected his turn and ended up flipping the bus over. Right now, superintendent Fred Williams says the driver is not driving for the city until the investigation is done.

"We had all the young ladies and the coach and the driver transported to Fairview Park Hospital," Fred Williams said.

Since the accident, Fairview hospital says all 16 students were treated and released. While the investigation is still underway, Savage just hopes everyone involved makes a full recovery.

"You know we will keep everybody in our prayers," Savage said.

GSP says they Friday morning taking pictures of the scene with hopes to have the report done by early next week.