Dublin school system taking new initiatives for school year

Superintendent Fred Williams hopes the new plan for the school system will get parents and stakeholders to be more involved as well.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — The city of Dublin's school system is working to increase student attendance and engagement with a few new initiatives.

Superintendent Fred Williams says the plan will include more than 1 way to increase student learning beyond their current grade level, and preparing them for new jobs at an early start.

"We're looking for this engagement that we're creating to be truly a family type of atmosphere that will foster relationships where every kid can have high achievement success now and beyond," Williams says.

Dr. Willie Batts is serving his first year as principal at Dublin Middle School. He shared what they are doing to enforce this new initiative.

"We're gonna be celebrating all of our students for their academics their attendance as well as their behavior," Batts says.

"Also, when our students miss two unexcused days we're going to be on the phone and doing home visits because we want the students to know that we want them in the classrooms," he continued.

Superintendent Williams says he plans to share more initiatives later this year.