'A legacy of light': Dublin Schools staff and students reflect on principal's impact

Students and staff across Dublin Schools are remembering principal Jaroy Stuckey in different ways

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Saturday, people will gather in Dublin to pay their final respects to the Stuckey family.

Dublin High School Principal Jaroy Stuckey, his pregnant wife, and their son died last Sunday after a crash on I-16. All this week, school leaders and students in Dublin have been reflecting on the life of the Stuckey family.

"A legacy of light, let your light so shine before men," said Madelynn Rayner.

A video of a poem written by Dublin High School teacher Jennifer Bedwell and recited by Madelynn Rayner in remembrance of the Stuckey Family is posted to the Dublin Schools Facebook page.

"He led us by example, he taught us to be kind, work hard, be humble," said Rayner said.

Across the school district, the Stuckeys are being remembered for their humble and generous spirit.

"His family would be the most balanced family that I have ever encountered, and Dr. Stuckey as a person is the most balanced person I encountered," said the district's STEAM coordinator, Marshell Kinnel.

Kinnel says she knew Stuckey for three years and loved his willingness to think outside the box.

"He has a way with young people, the educators, the community members, and all of the stakeholders. He has a way of making everybody feel included and he has a way of making everybody the best version of themselves," she said.

Nicholas Smith, the assistant nutrition manager at Susie Dasher Elementary, decided to dress up each day this week in a suit to honor Stuckey.

"Anymore who knew Dr. Stuckey knew he was on point with his attire, so I felt like I should just come out and do this every day for him," Smith said.

From an emerald green blazer to a St. Patrick's Day suit, Smith hopes his outfits send the same light the Stuckey family did.

"Because of you, we now speak kinder, walk softer, try harder to be our better selves," Rayner said.

The funeral service for the Stuckey family will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Shamrock Bowl in Dublin. The doors to the Shamrock Bowl will open around 11 a.m.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says the use of masks and social distancing is highly encouraged. If you plan on going, parking will be available behind the Dublin Mall, and police will help you cross the street to the stadium.