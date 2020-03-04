DUBLIN, Ga. — While local restaurants are shifting to take out only, boutiques and other shops have had to shut down indefinitely.

One Dublin business is lending a helping hand to those affected in town.

"Two weeks ago when, we pretty much, our production came to a halt because people weren't purchasing commercial products or t-shirts,' Hanna Holley said.

Holley is in sales and marketing at JT Hanna promotions.

"JT Hanna Promotions found a creative way to show Dublin pride and raise money for businesses that need it," Holley said.

It all starts with a T-shirt.

"There are some businesses that are making masks and some businesses are delivering meals to the hospitals. This is just our way of doing it," she said.

The Dublin Strong campaign lets people choose a shirt color, pick from two original designs, and select a business to get the proceeds from the purchase.

"We've done fundraisers in the past with t-shirts and I thought, 'Why don't we lead the fundraiser and the efforts and involve any business in Dublin that's local'," she said.

Holley says close to 30 businesses are involved.

"Pretty much every boutique in Dublin is represented and alot of the restaurants are," she said.

Holley says the fundraiser runs until April 17, and the goal starts at $10,000.

"If we hit $10,000 tomorrow, we'll still be up and running and then we'll have a new goal. Let's make it $20,000, let's see what we can do in our community, let's see how people can come together," she said. "The goal is certainly not capped, and all that happens is those restaurants and those businesses will still keep getting more money."

Holley says after April 17, they'll tally up each total and give checks to each business.

The Dublin Strong shirts are $18 each.

