Dublin student in custody after bringing gun to school, district says

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin City School District says a middle school student was taken into custody Monday.

According to the district, it’s because the student allegedly brought a gun to school. They say the school resource officer recovered the weapon.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says no one was in immediate danger.

“We are grateful for the swift action by our administration and school resource officer to ensure no student or staff was in any danger,” said Superintendent Dr. Fred Williams.

The incident is still under investigation.