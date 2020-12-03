DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin announced Thursday that all St. Patrick’s Festival festivities have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns following this weekend’s balloon event.

According to a post on the festival’s Facebook page, all events scheduled to take place after Saturday, March 14, have been called off. That includes popular events like the parade and pancake supper.

This weekend's Irish Balloon Fest will continue as planned on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14, at Southern Pines Recreational Complex in Dublin.

The festival says that event will be equipped with ample sanitation to people who plan on attending and it will follow all other CDC-recommended guidelines.

The release concludes by saying, “We deeply regret the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause our always supportive community, but appreciate the commitment in our efforts to best protect our area.”

In a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, there is a combined total of 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The DPH is reminding residents that elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.

All Georgians should follow basic prevention measures like washing your hands and staying home when you're sick.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Coronavirus live updates: Trump bans travel from most of Europe, Viking and Princess cruises suspend service

This is what we know about Georgia's positive coronavirus cases

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page