Dublin VA aims to bring awareness, understanding about PTSD and its triggers in veterans

June marks Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, an effort to show how veterans and their loved ones can navigate triggers.

PTSD affects about 12 million adults in the U.S., according to the National Center for PTSD.

The illness is common among war veterans.

Veteran Adrienne Clements served in the support battalion.

"I think the more we learn about it, the better we can help," Clements said.

She says loud noises can send a veteran with PTSD back into a tough memory from their past.

"It's like a car backfiring -- you can be walking down the street and you hear a car backfire. You immediately go into defense mode," said Clements.

As the Fourth of July approaches, many Central Georgians will celebrate with fireworks.

Michael Gelfand says the celebratory explosives may be triggering. He says some ways to deescalate those feelings include putting on the TV, listening to music, or doing some deep breathing. He also suggests talking to neighbors about not setting off fireworks at all.

"They can maybe casually speak to the neighbor, and say they have some concerns about the fireworks. They don't have to really discuss their diagnosis," Gelfand said.

The upcoming Independence holiday isn't the only potential trigger for someone managing PTSD.

Clements says episodes can show up in many different ways, even something as seemingly simple as going into a store.

"'Do I go in the store or do I not?' Contemplating what's going to happen, always trying to stay ahead, always trying to figure out if something's going to take place, and it may not," explained Clements.

The Carl Vinson VA in Dublin offers different kinds of services for veterans with PTSD including exposure therapy, cognitive behavior therapy, and conducts trauma-related groups twice a month.

"It is very, very important for the veterans that they look at having a support system," Gelfand said.

Clements says she's glad to see an entire month dedicated to PTSD awareness so people can better understand and maybe help people managing the diagnosis.

"One of the biggest problems we have as veterans, a lot of people don't realize that there's a form of PTSD with some veterans," said Clements.