Dublin VA center to host joint food giveaway for veterans

The event is Feb. 1.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center announced Friday morning a joint event with the Love for the Community to provide food items for veterans.

According to a press release, the event is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until supplies last.

It will take place at buildings 34/35 on the Dublin VAMC campus. Donations will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

This will be the eighth food giveaway hosted by the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center and the first with TLFTC, according to the release.

This will be a drive-through event to ensure the safety of participants and staff. Veterans should enter the Dublin VAMC grounds from Highway 80, Veterans Boulevard. VA staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide directions.