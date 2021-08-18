Dublin VA, Middle Georgia Community Food Bank partner up to feed veterans

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center joined forces Wednesday with the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank to provide food items to veterans.
The giveaway was a drive-thru style event where donations were distributed on a first come, first served basis.
Chief of Volunteer Services, Keith Griffin, and veteran John Carrell Richards say the giveaway means a lot to the city of Dublin.
“I was born and raised here in the community, so anything I can do to help my fellow citizens in the community, I really, I really take that wholeheartedly and try to do whatever I can to provide any type of services I can to the citizens of this great community,” said Griffin.
“It's a good deal, it really is. I mean the VA provides for us a lot. I came to the hospital a lot with my conditions and I've never been turned away,” said Richards.
Wednesday’s giveaway was the VA’s sixth and more than 1,000 boxes of goods have been distributed.
