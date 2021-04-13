Dublin VA hands out food boxes, vaccinates veterans

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center gave away 150 boxes of food on Tuesday and plans to give away more.

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Dublin VA provided food and COVID-19 vaccines for veterans in need.

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center joined forces with the USDA Farmers to Families Food Bank for the event. They gave away 150 boxes of food in addition to the 1,000 boxes provided in four previous giveaways.

Due to COVID-19, recipients received their shots and food boxes through a drive-thru style service. VA Director David Whitmer said many veterans still need help because of the pandemic.

"We are now a year into this pandemic, and there is still a number of veterans and their families that are struggling," said Whitmer. "These food drives have been really a godsend for many of them."

Whitmer says the hospital will have another food drive next week. For more information, check the Carl Vinson VA page on Facebook.