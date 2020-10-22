Dublin VA holds annual baby shower for veteran mothers

The Dublin VA Center is celebrating its veterans who are new moms or are expecting mothers.

The organization held its annual baby shower Wednesday. Angela Williams says more than 40 mothers now have some essential items including bottles, sippy cups, and lots of diapers. She says this is a way to show veteran mothers that they care.

"We appreciate their service, but we also know that in addition to the work that they are doing as veterans, they are also mothers, too, so we recognize that service and we are very appreciative of them and their services," Williams said.