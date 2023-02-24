'Nursing is the heartbeat of everything we do in health care': Dublin VA holds virtual job fair for nurses

They haven't escaped the nationwide shortage, and know its tough to hire. That's why they're offering signing bonuses up to $10,000.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Currently the Dublin VA needs nurses. They haven't escaped the nationwide shortage, and know its tough to hire.

That's why they're offering signing bonuses up to $10,000.

The Dublin VA is looking to fill more than 100 nursing positions, ranging from LPNs, nursing assistants, registered nurses, and nurse practitioners.



Pamela Jackson is the Nursing Executive at the Dublin VA. She says they're specifically looking for more help in their nursing homes.



"We're looking to fill multiple beds that we have open. So, we need those nurses to come in and help us to provide that care," Jackson said.



Jackson says the VA is the largest employer in the nation, employing more nurses than any other entity.

Along with nursing home positions, they're looking for primary care nurses and nurses for their 7 community Based Outpatient Centers.



"Where we can get back to the heart of what nursing really is. Because when you think about it, nursing is the heartbeat of everything we do in health care," Jackson said.



One tool they developed to help get nurses in the door is a program targeting new nurses. It's called transition to practice. The year-long program hires nurses into a training position.

Teresa Kochera is the Director for transition to practice.



"We know if we can help them get through that bumpy first 12 months that they usually stay in the profession forever. That's what were hoping to do is provide that safety net for them," Kochera said.



She says many nurses stop nursing after the first two years out of school.

She hopes this program helps nurses get acclimated to the career - and stick with it.



"They have extra classes in things like leadership, stress management, safety. All of the things they recognize as things they'd like to improve," Kochera said.



The recruitment fair continues until March 1, and is virtual. On March 11, online candidates will be invited in person for on boarding.