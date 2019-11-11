DUBLIN, Ga. — On Monday veterans in Dublin can expect a program focused on honoring them and active duty military members for their service.

The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will also be giving a special salute to women who served.

“I schedule veterans for their appointments; I work in 13A,” Erica McClammy said.

Every weekday you can find McClammy helping out veterans at the medical center.

“I wanted to continue serving veterans, because it helps me to serve, and it keeps me in the loop with fellow veterans,” McClammy said.

For more than five years McClammy proudly served.

“I joined the National Guard, Georgia National Guard back in 2001,” she said.

After serving in the guard for six years, she enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves.

“I traveled to Kuwait. I was deployed to Kuwait from 2004 to 2005; I mainly was in Georgia. I was at the Oglethorpe Armory,” McClammy said.

McClammy retired in 2013 with a mission to keep helping veterans.

On this Veterans Day the Carl Vinson VA is honoring all veterans, but women like McClammy are getting an extra nod.

“Sometimes we get overlooked, because the Army is male dominant, so female veterans, we do play a part, and it is a very vital role that we play, so it is good they are taking the time out to give us some attention,” McClammy said.

Local community leaders will gather in the Carl Vinson VA auditorium for a ceremony, honoring our veterans who put their lives on the line for our freedom.

“I absolutely loved serving. I loved being in the army. It was a very good experience,” McClammy said.

If you would like to come to the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, their program starts at 11 a.m. in the auditorium.

