DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin kicked off their Fall Festival on Saturday.

The festival was supposed to happen last month but was canceled due to the weather.

People showed up to grab some snacks, play games, and get information on resources the VA offers.

The Dublin VA has been holding its Fall Festival for over three decades, hoping to bring the community together to support local veterans.

Robert Theus is one of the veterans who enjoyed his first Fall Festival. He says he is grateful to have the community behind him.

“You know a lot of people thank me for my service, and I say thank you for your support,” Theus said. “So the support means a lot to us veterans, and it's a great thing. It's a great thing to have here in Dublin."

As Veterans Day approaches, the VA along with the city of Dublin have events planned to recognize and support veterans. One of the upcoming events is a parade on Nov. 9.

RELATED: 'This building was badly needed:' Carl Vinson VA completes outpatient mental health facility

RELATED: Carl Vinson VA pianist celebrates 20 years of playing for veterans

RELATED: Veteran exposed to contaminated water at Camp Lejeune suffers skin lesions, loses teeth and legs

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.