DUBLIN, Va. — The Carl Vinson VA is giving 13WMAZ the first look at their new outpatient mental health building. After weather and contractor delays, the building is done after three years of construction.

One veteran says he knows this building will make mental health care better for them. The Dublin VA believes this $8 million investment will serve veterans for years to come.

"This is one of the finest buildings that this facility has built," Army veteran Gus Allbritton said.

Veterans at the Carl Vinson VA are excited for the new outpatient mental health services building.

"I have been here over 28 years. This building was badly needed for a long time, and it is going to serve for a long time," Allbritton said.

Back in 2016 crews broke ground on the 20,000 square-foot building.

RELATED: A look at current construction projects at the Carl Vinson Dublin VA

"We actually have 45 counseling rooms, two group rooms, and enough office space for the administrative space required for the office to support that," Chief of Engineering Frederick Williams said.

Williams says the building will house all outpatient mental health services.

"So I think coming to this new building is going to be a wonderful opportunity for all of us," Interim Chief of Mental Health Sondra Lyn Fackler said.

Fackler says 'BHIP' will be used here for vets.

"Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Programming -- we are actually set up for six BHIP teams, so veterans will have a team-based approach for their care," Fackler said.

That team will include a prescriber, therapist, and admin support.

"On any given day we will have a number of veterans coming through our doors, a large number," she said.

Inside you'll find open windows plus security features like cameras and key card access to doors to keep everyone safe. Fackler says this space shows the VA is serious about helping vets who face mental illnesses.

"And that we want to provide a space that represents that, that is large enough for those that we need to serve," Fackler said.

With the doors ready to open, Allbritton hopes this building helps vets who need it the most.

RELATED: Carl Vinson VA rolling out 'Whole Health Program' for veterans

Williams says they are waiting for furniture to arrive before they can give a solid opening date. The completion of the building is part of the Dublin VA's ongoing process of implementing the Mission Act.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.