Dublin VA starts work on new outpatient clinic

The new outpatient clinic will open opportunities for the Dublin VA to offer more services to veterans.

DUBLIN, Ga. — Female veterans may have a new option when it comes to their health. The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is making way for a new primary care and women’s health clinic.

The building should cost between $16-17 million and will be part of the main campus. It will also serve as the headquarters of their rapidly growing women’s health clinic.

Spokesman James Huckfeldt says the VA is keeping up with the rising demand.

"We continue to grow as a facility. We have more and more veterans enrolling for benefits, veterans are discharging from service, and receiving the benefits they've earned. And when the need continues to grow, we need to continue on that pace to provide those services,” he said.