Dublin VA plans walk-in COVID vaccine clinic this weekend

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin is having a walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend.

Veterans can walk into the Dublin VA's main auditorium on the second floor to get vaccinated for COVID-19 anytime between 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 20 and Sunday, March 21.

A news release says people who are scheduled to get vaccinated over the weekend won't be impacted by the new walk-in clinic.

Veterans who are not enrolled for VA healthcare and want to get a COVID-19 vaccine can come to the walk-in clinic, and there will be enrollment teams to help people before getting their dose.

“As we near 20,000 COVID vaccine shots delivered and foresee an increase in vaccine supply, this was the right time to expand for all enrolled Veterans at the Carl Vinson VAMC appointments to get vaccinated,” said director David L. Whitmer.

Whitmer says he's encouraging veterans to get the vaccine.

“And do their part to end this pandemic together by coming to our walk-in clinic or enrolling in VA healthcare to receive your vaccine sooner," he said.

Vaccines will be on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.