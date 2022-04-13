'A win-win for the veteran population': Dublin VA using outreach vehicles to help with medical care

The vehicles will work as mobile clinics to bring health screenings and mental health services straight to the vets who need them.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin will soon roll out two new outreach vehicles to help serve veterans in rural areas.

With these vehicles, the VA will be able to better serve their 49 counties.

Vietnam veteran Gus Albritton says he's thankful for the VA and all the system has done for him.

"Want to give back to a system that helped me," Albritton said.

Albritton has now worked as a volunteer at the VA for 30 years.

"I care about vets because I am a vet," Albritton said.

Albritton has struggled with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He says the VA has saved his life.

"The system has given me hope, has given me the help I need, has given me the healing that I need," said Albritton.

Albritton looks forward to seeing more veterans get enrolled into the VA to claim the benefits they served for with the help of the new outreach vehicles.

They'll work as mobile clinics to bring health screenings and mental health services straight to the vets who need them.

"The need is not only here in Dublin, but the need is all over our area and everywhere area of rural Georgia is just that rural," Albritton said.

Keith Griffin with the Dublin VA says these vehicles can also offer flu shots, boosters, and other vaccinations.

"Anytime where we can go into the communities and bridge that gap, reduce some of those challenges the veterans might be facing, it's a 'win-win' for the veteran population, and it's a 'win-win' for the facility," Griffin said.