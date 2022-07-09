'It gives me a feeling of purpose': Dublin VA vets compete in National Veterans Wheelchair Games

The Dublin VA has an adaptive sports program and every year they compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Dublin VA has an adaptive sports program, and every year they compete in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

This year, the team won medals in several competitions. For Keith Thompson, competing in wheelchair games has changed his outlook on life.

"It makes me feel good it makes me feel proud I feel proud. It gives me a feeling of purpose," Thompson said.

Thompson served in the national guard for 8 years. When he came back in 2001, he worked as a firefighter.

"I really felt that, at that time I had a purpose because I was still helping others," Thompson said.

But five years later, he was in a motorcycle accident that paralyzed him from the waist down.

"I started to relearn things that was lost from the accident. That's when the depression set in and you started to feel down on yourself. Because you went from helping to needing help," Thompson said.

Then he found an outlet.

"It's an awesome feeling knowing that I'm still able to compete," Thompson said.

Back in July, the wheelchair games were held in Tempe, Arizona and Thompson was one of two veterans who went to represent 'team Dublin.'

More than 700 people competed in events including softball, basketball, and archery.

"It's the camaraderie and you take yourself out of the picture and you're still helping others," Thompson said.

Charlene James is a recreational therapist coaches the team. She says the games keep the veterans active.

"These games allow you to not become depressed. These games allow you to meet new friends. These games allow you to just be happy," James said.

She says the games save lives, and that's why Thompson hopes adaptive sports become more popular.

"Because were not getting the recognition that we really deserve because of our disabilities," Thompson said.

Thompson says his team is trying to get more folks involved in pickle ball.

Saturday September 10th there will be a clinic in Sandersville at the Washington County Recreation Department starting at 9 a.m. for anyone who wants to learn about the sport.