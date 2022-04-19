Dublin VA's virtual reality therapy helping veterans with PTSD

They have two new VR therapy systems to help patients who may struggle with PTSD or low cognition and to improve their motion and mobility.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson Medical Center in Dublin is dipping its toes into virtual reality.

13WMAZ spoke to a veteran who is coping with PTSD and a recreational therapist who shares how VR therapy can benefit vets.

Sharon Thompson served in the U.S. Navy Reserve for a total of 20 years. She couldn't wait to get back to the states, but, "When I got back, it was a different story for me because I felt like i didn't want to get out of the house for two weeks. I was too scared and I don't know why," Thompson said.

She knew she needed some help, and now she's getting it.

Jane Helsing, the Supervisor of Recreational Therapy, has worked with Thompson through her PTSD using yoga, meditation, and now, virtual reality.

"It gets them out of their head. It allows them to put them in a virtual world. It's a good distraction, it can be calming. It can be a coping skill," Helsing said.

Helsing says the virtual reality therapy is designed to help patients with PTSD or low cognition, or recovery from things like a stroke or paralysis.

There are tons of different activities patients can try out, such as painting, matching, or reaching for different types of objects.

"The last activity where I was putting the birds into their nest, I felt like I was talking to the birds. It felt like I was in that world -- I tuned everything out," Thompson said.

Thompson says she views virtual reality therapy as "stress-free."