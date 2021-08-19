'Something really good for our town': Dublin walking trail connects hotels to college campus

Visit Dublin GA says they’ve won several conventions to be held at the Dubose Porter Conference Center thanks in part to the trail

DUBLIN, Ga. — They call it Dublin’s connectivity walking trail, linking hotels and the Oconee Fall Line Technical College campus.

Visit Dublin GA says they’ve won several conventions to be held at the Dubose Porter Conference Center thanks in part to the trail. It’s at the US 441 and I-16 interchange.

Dublin city engineer Matthew Bradshaw says the trail is creating an attraction.

"What was going on before... there was no good, short way to get into the hotels and restaurants without going into a vehicle," said Bradshaw.

Phil Patel, the general manager at the Hampton Inn, says it helps bring guests to Dublin.

"The trail is going to be something really good for our town here because like we said, there is nothing like that in the city where hotels are connected to a convention center. It's exciting for the guests also. Not only that, but we have a lot of guests in the morning who want to run or walk outside," said Patel.

Bradshaw said there is a connection now between the hotels and restaurants, and the college. He's looking toward to the future.

"Possibly one day we can connect -- by road -- a complete roadway between the school and here where people can go back and forth," said Bradshaw.

Patel said they also spoke with the city about getting a golf cart to shuttle people back and forth.

The project cost more than $30,000. The first convention at the center was originally set for Jan 2021, but due to COVID-19, the convention will now be held in Jan 2022.