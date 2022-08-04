'Never be ashamed to go back': Dublin woman named Adult Education Student of the Year

With this award, Rochelle White gets to speak all over the state about adult literacy as an ambassador for the system.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The Technical College System of Georgia named a Dublin woman as its Adult Education Student of the Year. With this award, Rochelle White gets to speak all over the state about adult literacy as an ambassador for the system.

"Long as you live and God gives you breath every day, you are never too old to go back to school," White said.

White has worked as a CNA at the Dublin VA for more than 20 years. She's a single mother of five, currently working on her GED.

She says one day while driving, she saw a sign at Oconee Fall Line Technical College offering adults the opportunity to go back to school.

"I took advantage of the opportunity. I said, 'OK, now here's my time to shine. Now here's my time to go back to school and pursue my career that I have always wanted to do,'" White said.

The award grants her a two-year scholarship for any school she wants to attend. Originally, White went back to become a practical nurse and then an RN, but now with this opportunity, she has considered becoming an X-ray technician.

"Hope within yourself, confidence in yourself. I would tell people, 'Don't never be ashamed to go back to school,'" said White.

White's instructor Sonya May Calvin says White is a bright light who has more people in her corner than she could ever imagine.

"What she represents is that it doesn't matter your age, your gender, your race your situation -- that the opportunity to go back to school is here," May Calvin said.

"The key to success is education. Keep pushing, don't never put off what you can do today for tomorrow. If you want to go to school, go to school," White said.

White will travel the state speaking to students, civic groups, legislators, and others about literacy and lifelong learning.