DUBLIN, Ga. — The Carl Vinson VA serves thousands of veterans each year throughout Central Georgia and with that many visitors comes a little wear and tear.

That's why the VA is investing millions to make sure they stay ahead of all issues.

"Services at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center have expanded to the point where we actual require a larger water tower," said chief of engineering services, Frederick Williams.

Williams say the current water tower can only hold 250,000 gallons of water, but this new one will double the capacity.

"The water tower is going to be 500,000 gallons [and] the height of the tower is 160-feet," Williams said.

He says the tower will be done by August 2019, but across campus another mental health project is taking a little longer than expected.

"It was technically an 18-month performance period. Unfortunately, the project is behind schedule. There are some production issues we are working through," Williams said.

Once the building is done in May, Williams says it will provide veterans and employees a more open space to treat patients.

Right now, Williams says an old laundry building is being converted to office space to free up more room in the hospital for veterans.

He says all of the construction projects are part a bigger plan to improve care at Carl Vinson VA. Once they are complete, he says it will help them reach that goal.