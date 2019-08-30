EAST DUBLIN, Ga. — Lieutenant Robbie Toney with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says the people who brought Lee Hightower to Fairview Park Hospital say they found him alongside Ralph Keen Road.

Deputies searched for clues that would lead to a crime scene, but they couldn't find anything, and they continue to search for answers.

"Right now, we're at a standstill with this case," Toney said.

Toney struggles to piece together what happened to Lee Hightower.

"Last Friday around 4:30 p.m., a subject, or Mr. Hightower, was brought into the ER at Fairview Park Hospital. He was dropped off by some people that did not leave their name," Toney said.

They left their phone number, so Toney reached out to them, but their responses were unclear.

"Originally, they said he was in the middle of the road, but upon talking to him, we found out he was off into the wood line a little bit. He was severely beaten and could barely communicate with them. They said he could only nod at certain questions," Toney said.

Toney says they couldn't remember important details from that afternoon.

"They couldn't give me any specific location as to where they recovered Mr. Hightower at," he said.

Toney interviewed people that had problems with Hightower in the past, but they haven't brought in any suspects.

"We verified their whereabouts from the time they woke up Friday morning to the time we spoke with them and they were nowhere near the area of Ralph Keen Road or where Mr. Hightower was last known to be," Toney said.

Without a crime scene or any other information to go on, Lieutenant Toney is urging anyone with any information to call the Laurens County Sheriff's Office phone number at 478-272-1522.

