DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin City Schools is partnering with a barber shop to help kids, except the shop is giving out free books, not free haircuts. The new program called Books, Barbers, and Beauty is aimed at getting more kids reading outside the classroom to boost reading scores in the school system.

The barbershop is usually a place for buzz cuts and fades, but that's about to change just a little.

"Kids come in and read the books," said co-owner of Top of the Line Barbershop, Roderick Allen.

Dublin City Schools and Top of the Line are teaming up to get more kids reading.

"We know that one thing that everybody is going to do, sooner or later, more often sooner, is go get a hair cut," Dublin City Schools Superintendent Fred Williams said.

Williams says reading initiatives like the Big Green Reading Machine are a small part of a bigger plan.

"In terms of other outreach projects where we can get books into more children's hand, also to be able to partner with other agencies to bring about awareness," Williams said.

He says a recent grant of more than $60,000 from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement will make sure parents have the resources to get their kids' reading.

"So just as a parent, I want to make sure that my son is able to become that effective communicator, problem solver, and a lifelong learner," Lakeisha Fluker said.

Fluker says this new program will make sure her son is learning inside and outside the classroom.

If you are a young lady in the city reading this, don't worry. Williams says they are working on getting these books in beauty salons as well.