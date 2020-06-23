City leaders are hoping to address any issues in Dublin with the help of the community.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The City of Dublin is starting a new task force devoted to talking about race relations. Some city leaders say it's important and what issues they hope to tackle.

Dublin City Council started the race relations task force to have tough conversations about issues that we've seen in other states and counties in Georgia.

"Let's get ahead of the curve here in Dublin and not wait until something happens, and then we want to react. Let's be proactive and go ahead and get something started," Councilman Bennie Jones said.

Jones says he helped start Dublin's race relations task force to find solutions.

"I think the hot topic now that everybody is dealing with, the Confederate statues that we have out here in front, but that is all around the state of Georgia," Jones said.

"First and foremost, my goal is to take the time to really listen, try and listen, try to understand, identify strengths and identify opportunities for improvement," task force member Meg Greer Evans said.

Jones also hopes to address education and community safety. The task force is made up of 9 African-Americans and 9 White people plus two members of the Youth Council.

"In order for us to build better relationships in the city and amongst each other as citizens, we have to have these tough conversations," Jones said.

Meg Greer Evans agrees hoping to get a better understanding on race in the emerald city.

"It allows you to put yourself in their shoes and understand the perspective that they are coming from," Evans said.

The task force will have at least two meetings before they host a town hall forum for the community.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.