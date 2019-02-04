DUBLIN, Ga. — Traffic in Laurens County may not be heavy this week since students are on spring break, but the city of Dublin is still working to make the roads safer.

Shantal Smith starts each day making sure the neighborhood farmer's market is ready for business, however she has one safety concern.

"I've been here and we have had a bad wreck, here last week, right here at the spot," Smith said.

She was talking about the intersection of Springdale Road and Highway 80.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says since 2015, there have been 15 accidents at the intersection because drivers fail to yield the right of way.

"This traffic is bad, especially at 5 p.m... you do not want to get on the road," Smith said.

City engineering aide Matthew Bradshaw says the city launched a traffic study to find a more permanent solution.

"We drive out there ourselves and see the difficulty there is to make a left hand turn off Springdale onto to 80," Bradshaw said.

He says construction will start this summer with everything wrapping up by September 1.

"With the project, there is going to be no change to the pavement. There may be some little sidewalk ramps added [and] there will be pedestrian signals," Bradshaw said.

The project will cost about $300,000, which Bradshaw says will be paid for with Transportation SPLOST money.

"A lot of people cross the road to get to the barbecue place, so [this is] for their safety and for the kids' safety too," Smith said.

She added the construction may cause a slowdown, but she welcomes the work if it's safer for her customers.

