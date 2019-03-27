DUBLIN, Ga. — Our story posted Wednesday morning about last week's City of Dublin school bus crash incorrectly stated that the driver was texting before the crash.

That error was based on our incorrect reading of the Georgia State Patrol incident report that listed numerical codes for various "contributing factors" for the wreck.

Sgt. Lee Weaver of the Georgia State Patrol's Dublin post says the driver was not suspected of texting.

The accident remains under investigation.

