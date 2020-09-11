Driving Me Crazy! | Dublin man asks leaders to repave city street

Stephen Johnson says Mary Street going towards Highway 441 desperately needs to be resurfaced.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man wrote to 13WMAZ about wanting a nearby street repaved.

"My name is Stephen Johnson and the cracks and potholes on Mary Street are concerning," Johnson said.

Johnson has lived in Dublin since 1973 and says many of the roads need work, but particularly the part of Mary Street going towards Highway 441.

"It's all cracked up. You can see where it's had road work done multiple times through it. It's just patch here, patch there, cracks, etcetera. It's just something that needs to be redone," he said.

City of Dublin Engineering Director Matthew Bradshaw says they're aware of the road conditions on Mary Street.

"The big plans for that area is to put in a sidewalk along that section of street just because there's a lot of pedestrian traffic there. We want to make it safe for those people that walk up and down the street. So we want to add a sidewalk, but we're going to wait and do the resurfacing at the same time that we do the sidewalk project," Bradshaw said.

The project will be covered by some of the roughly $350,000 Dublin gets from the state to go toward fixing roads.

"We're looking for construction on the sidewalk and to resurface that street probably in the next fiscal year," Bradshaw said.

He encourages people to call the engineering department or use the 311 app to report any road problems they see around Dublin.

"When someone reports something on the app it gets sent directly to the person's email that needs to receive that, and as soon as they check their email that they can assign that task to the individuals in that department who can take care of it. So usually that task is assigned that day," Bradshaw said.

The City of Dublin's website on the engineering page has a list of 50 of the "worst streets" reported by the community.