DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's fire chief says a fire that killed three people was likely caused by faulty wiring.

Chief Matthew Cutler says investigators believe the fire may have started with a multi-plug power strip.

He said discount stores often sell lower-quality plugs and cords that may be unsafe.

Cutler said people should check electrical equipment to be sure it's marked "UL approved." That means it's been tested and certified as meeting international fire standards.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says autopsies confirmed that all three victims -- Jared O’Neal, age 39; Kirby O'Neal, 44; and Brooke Amanda Clements, 31 -- died of smoke inhalation.

Cutler and Chatman both said firefighters did not find any working smoke detectors in the home on Hobbins Drive.

Both men says the fire showed the importance of having smoke detectors in your home and keeping them stocked with fresh batteries.

Cutler says the fire departments in Dublin, East Dublin and Laurens County will all provide free smoke detectors, donated by hotel owner Phil Patel.

"We just want to get the word out, smoke detectors save lives," Cutler said.

You can contact the Dublin Fire Department at (478) 277-5030.