'It's better to be safe than sorry': Dublin High students encourage other teens to get vaccinated

Dublin City Schools teamed up with the health district to have an on-campus site for students to get vaccinated

DUBLIN, Ga. — Once people ages 16 and up could get vaccinated against COVID-19, Dublin City Schools partnered with the South Central Health District to set up a site in the high school gym to make the process as easy as possible.

They’re thinking about doing it again now that the shots are available for people ages 12 and up.

Students Sierra Patisaul, Madelynn Rayner, and Ashanti Carter had similar thoughts about getting the vaccine when it opened up to their age group.

"I was kind of unsure about it at first because like it's still kind of new, but in a way it's good that they're opening it up to more people," said Patisaul.

"I didn't know how effective it was, and I was worried about well, what if I get it, get the vaccine, and then get COVID," said Rayner.

"Well I know some people had died of it, so I was kind of iffy about it, but then my mama took it. She took both of them and didn't have any bad symptoms or anything, so I just went ahead and got vaccinated," said Carter.

Family members eventually convinced them it was safe, and they were among 12 Dublin High School students to get the Pfizer vaccine inside the gym. It was an effort organized by District Safety Coordinator, Stephanie Stubbs.

"It was really like clockwork. The students checked in, brought their paperwork, they met with the medical center staff, they got their vaccine, and sat and waited for roughly 15 minutes so we could make sure there were no side effects," said Stubbs.

Stubbs worked with the health district and their connections with the local hospital to set up the site. Students returned for their second shot on May 3.

Patisaul, Rayner and Carter encourage all young people that can, to get vaccinated.

"It is important to take it," Patisaul said.

"In the end it's better to have something rather than to have nothing," Rayner said.

"I feel good, my mama feels good. Anybody else I know feels good and we done took both of them, and so like I said, it's better to be safe than sorry," Carter said.

Stubbs is planning to organize another vaccine opportunity for students now that it's available for people ages 12 and up. She said they're working to figure out dates sometime this summer.