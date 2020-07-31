Members of the Dublin chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated gathered to remember "the Boy from Troy, Alabama."

DUBLIN, Ga. — The late Congressman John Lewis changed lives across the country and even here in Central Georgia. Wanya Reese shares how Lewis's fraternity honored him Friday.

Members of the Dublin chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated gathered to remember "the Boy from Troy, Alabama," John Lewis. Speakers said during the program, the fight for equality is still going.

"We thank you, Lord, for the sacrifices that he made," Tim Chatman said.

One day after Congressman John Lewis was laid to rest, the civil rights leader was honored by the brothers of Phi Beta Sigma. Lewis joined the organization at the age of 34.

"Representative Lewis made it his lifelong goal to fight for justice," Tim Flowers said.

Dr. Martin Luther King Junior influenced Lewis' nonviolent work, but no one can forget his march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

"His goal was for everyone to be equal. He wanted everybody to register to vote, so we come today to pay tribute to him," Flowers said.

That is why his brothers gathered Friday to keep the "good trouble" Lewis spoke about going, honoring him with reflections, as well as a dove and balloon release.

Before everything ended, the brothers encouraged everyone to vote before singing the fraternity's hymn.