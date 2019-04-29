DUBLIN, Ga. — Monday, the Dublin Police Department is still trying to find the cause of a house fire that killed three people, including a former Dublin police officer.

Things are quiet along Hobbins Drive compared to Sunday night. "Around 7:21 p.m., my agency received a call," Dublin police chief Tim Chatman said.

Chatman says officers arrived to find smoke coming out of this house. "They immediately pulled two people from the residence and started CPR," Chatman said.

The two brothers who died from smoke inhalation are 39-year-old Jared and 44-year-old Kirby Oneal, who is a former Dublin police officer.

Neighbors who live nearby did not want to go on camera, but they did say the Oneals were a family that was loved by this whole entire community, and they hate to see them gone so soon.

Chatman says 31-year-old Brooke Amanda Clements, a friend of Kirby, also died from smoke inhalation.

"There is no foul play suspected with this, we are just making sure we are taking our time with it," Chatman said.

He says officers could not find any smoke detectors in the house. Right now, the State Fire Marshal and Dublin Fire department are helping with the investigation, hopefully bringing a quiet community the answers they are looking for.

"We are waiting on all of the results from the investigation to make sure we can get a better picture of what we believe happened at that residence," Chatman said.

The Dublin Police Department is asking anyone with information on this case to call them at (478) 277-5023.