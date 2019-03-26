DUBLIN, Ga. — Saint Patrick's Day has come and gone, but one Central Georgia city is still celebrating. Tourism officials say the events are pumping lots of green into the local economy.

At Lou Ann's restaurant, there is one time of the year workers always look forward to.

"Everybody is coming from out of town, just to do the Saint Patrick's Festival, and stuff like that," Shannon Wildes said.

With Lou Ann's being just minutes away from downtown Dublin, Wildes says things can get a little crazy.

"It's hard to get in here, like there is no space, no tables available or anything like that," Wildes said.

Once people get done eating, Miriam Ponton with Visit Dublin says they flood the streets.

"The arts and crafts festival is at least 12,000 people on that Super Saturday, so all through the month, and even starting back in February, when the events actual starts, thousands," Ponton said.

Rebecca McWilliam with visit Dublin says $2.2 million come in from hotel taxes alone during the month of March.

"The awesome thing is most of the people that come in end up staying out for the whole day and taking all the events in," Ponton said.

City Manager Lance Jones say they spend $8,000 on the parade, security, and keeping the streets clean.

With Visit Dublin investing $15,000 on advertising and events like ShamROCK, they are getting a big return on investment.

"It is great for the economy, and it is great for this town," Ponton said.

Even though this year's festival is winding down, Ponton says they are already gearing up for the next St. Paddy's Day.

