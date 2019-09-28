DUBLIN, Ga. — The Laurens County community is mourning the loss of a former Georgia State Patrol trooper and Dublin Police Officer.

Johnnie B. Hall died on Thursday at age 72.

He was born on April 9, 1947.

Sheriff Larry Dean with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office made a post on Facebook for the late former Dublin Police Officer.

Dean says Hall started out his career in law enforcement with Dublin Police. He later went on to work as a state trooper for 31 years, according to his obituary.

During his time with law enforcement he protected Muhammad Ali, Dean says.

Hall retired as security for former Governor Roy Barnes.

“At some point or another he’s probably helped more people than we can count in our community,” Dean said in the post.

Hall is an honorary deputy for Laurens County. Dean says he lived a life of service giving back to the community.

“Everybody needed a friend like Johnnie B. I’m thankful he was my friend,” Dean said.

Serenity Funeral Home will handle service arrangements.

The funeral will be held on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at Dudley Baptist Church at 1425 2nd Street. Interment will follow at Dudley Memorial Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at the family residence at in Dudley.

