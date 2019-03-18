DUBLIN, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol has identified the two men killed Friday in a high-speed chase on Interstate 16 in Laurens County.

ORIGINAL STORY: High-speed chase on I-16 in Laurens County leaves two dead

They say the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet Impala tried to avoid a license check at the exit ramp of State Route 199.

As a result, a Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy tried to stop the Impala by flashing his lights and sirens. A high-speed chase began and ended when the deputy performed a PIT maneuver by touching the front left bumper of the cruiser to the Impala’s right rear quarter panel.

The driver of the Impala lost control and hit a tree, killing two people and injuring a third.

The deceased were identified as 21-year-old Tevin Blount, of Glennville, and 27-year-old Preston Coleman, of Vidalia. The injured was identified as 25-year-old Shequan Moss, of East Dublin.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.