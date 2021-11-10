Dylan Harrison's parents, brother, and colleagues talk about Harrison's kind, caring personality.

DUBLIN, Ga. — On Monday, people in two counties and Central Georgia's law enforcement community mourned as Dylan Harrison's body was escorted home.

He's the Alamo police office who was shot and killed while on duty early Saturday.

A Wheeler County man is charged with his murder.

We went to Officer Harrison's home town of Dublin and spoke to some of the people who knew him best.

It was an emotional, sad Monday afternoon in Dublin, as dozens of strangers and friends showed up and lined the side of North Jefferson Street in support of Dylan Harrison's family.

Blue lights and loud sirens took over downtown Dublin around 1 p.m.

"I knew my brother was well-known in what he did, but I had no idea the kind of impact he had left on the community and other law enforcement agencies around the state," David Harrison said.

The outpouring of support makes David Harrison proud to be Dylan's older brother.

"You know, he was good at being an officer, but he was an even better family man," Harrison said.

Dylan leaves behind his wife and their baby boy, Brody.

According to Alamo Chief of Police Karen Zanders, Dylan didn't do anything without making sure his family was OK first.

"All the decisions he made, even to making his schedule for me, was first discussed with his wife with them in mind," Zanders said.

Dylan worked full-time with the Oconee Drug Task Force.

Dylan's parents, Jeff and Kathy Harrison, said Dylan started working extra shifts with the Alamo Police Department to make more money and build a bigger house for his family.

"He absolutely adored his little family. His wife, Heather, is having the absolute hardest time," Kathy Harrison said.

Dylan Harrison worked for Middle Georgia State University police and for East Dublin Police, before joining the drug task force two years ago.

That's according to Oconee Drug Task Force Commander Trae Williams.

"Dylan was an awesome law enforcement officer. He didn't see black and white in the community. Dylan saw right and wrong," Williams said.

"He was so pure and so giving. I don't know what we are going to do without him," Kathy Harrison said.

David Harrison said, "He had a passion inside of him. He was put here to help people. I truly believe that."

Harrison's parents say he was also a certified electrician, but he chose to stay on the force to serve and protect his community.

Prior to joining law enforcement, Officer Harrison was a firefighter in Savannah.

Alamo's police department plans to present a plaque and a flag to his wife. They also plan to retire his call sign and badge number.