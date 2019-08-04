DUBLIN, Ga. — US Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) has vowed to double down on veteran suicide prevention efforts after hearing about the deaths of two veterans last week.

According to a release from the US Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, a veteran committed suicide in the parking garage at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center on Friday, April 5.

Another veteran committed suicide outside the main entrance of the Atlanta VA the following day.

RELATED: Resources for mental health and addiction in Central Georgia

Isakson’s full statement is below:

“I was saddened to learn of the suicide deaths of two veterans at two VA medical centers in our state. My prayers are with the families and loved ones of these two veterans. I am in touch with the VA as investigations into each incident are ongoing, but these are tragedies that we hear about far too often. While we have taken a number of steps to address and prevent veteran suicide, this weekend’s tragic deaths clearly indicate that we must do better.

“We will redouble our efforts on behalf of our veterans and their loved ones, including our efforts to reduce the stigma of seeking treatment for mental health issues. The loss of even one veteran to suicide is unacceptable and devastating. Preventing veteran suicide remains a top priority for our committee, and I will continue working with VA Secretary Robert Wilkie to ensure the VA has the resources it needs and the accountability in place to make sure we are doing everything we can to prevent veteran suicide.”

Resources on suicide prevention from the VA can be found here.

RELATED: Macon mental health recovery center plans expansion

RELATED: Researchers find clues that depression may speed brain aging