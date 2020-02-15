DUBLIN, Ga. — A juvenile is charged with shooting a young woman while she was driving her car Wednesday afternoon.

That's according to Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Captain Ronnie Holmes says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dixie and Decatur streets.

Holmes says Kierra Range was alone in her car when she was shot in the lower back. Range is in her early 20s.

She was taken to an area hospital, but Holmes did not know her condition.

Chatman says the juvenile is charged with aggravated assault.

The juvenile's name will not be released until the charges are forwarded to superior court, Chatman said.

Anybody with information on the case can call Dublin Police at 478-277-5023.

